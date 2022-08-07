Cardstack Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $48,611.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

