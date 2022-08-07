CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 26.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,300,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.69 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.