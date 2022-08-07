Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.58

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.58 and traded as low as $99.73. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.16 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.