Caspian Market Cap Reaches $440,182.98 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Caspian has a total market cap of $440,182.98 and $3,275.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

