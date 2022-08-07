CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $86,447.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00132026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

