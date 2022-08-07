CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.