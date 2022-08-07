Ccore Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,165.08 and approximately $64.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.