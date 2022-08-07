Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 112 ($1.37) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.51).

Centamin Stock Performance

CEY opened at GBX 90.32 ($1.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.29. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.32.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is 99.99%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,908.52). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,878.57).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

