Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC opened at $93.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

