Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cerner by 298.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,419,000 after buying an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerner by 407.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after buying an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,485,000 after buying an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

