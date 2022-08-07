CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $117.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.78.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

