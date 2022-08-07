Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $462.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

