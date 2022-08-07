Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.