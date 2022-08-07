Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after purchasing an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

