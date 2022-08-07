Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,380,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

