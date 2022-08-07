Chemed Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.51 and its 200 day moving average is $483.97. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,096. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 49.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chemed by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $524,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
