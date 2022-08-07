Chemed Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $478.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.51 and its 200 day moving average is $483.97. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,096. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 49.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chemed by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $524,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.