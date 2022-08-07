Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

