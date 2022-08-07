Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.99

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.99 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.54). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Christie Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £32.76 million and a PE ratio of 882.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23.

In other Christie Group news, insider David Rugg bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,381.33).

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

