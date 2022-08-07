Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.99

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.99 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.54). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Christie Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £32.76 million and a PE ratio of 882.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.