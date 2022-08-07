Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.61. 189,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $409.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 331,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chuy’s Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

