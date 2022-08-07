Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $16.75 on Friday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 94.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 75.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 94,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.