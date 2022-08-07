Citigroup Trims Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Target Price to $52.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.1 %

OMI opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

