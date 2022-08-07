City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 285,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 263.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.