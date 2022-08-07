Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Cloudflare stock traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,629,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
