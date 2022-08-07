Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,629,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cloudflare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

