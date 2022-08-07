Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.30.
Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %
NET traded up $15.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. 22,629,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Cloudflare by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Cloudflare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.