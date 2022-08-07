Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.30.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

NET traded up $15.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. 22,629,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Cloudflare by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Cloudflare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.