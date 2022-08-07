Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 22,629,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,662. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

