Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
