Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.19

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$75.19 and traded as low as C$68.50. Cogeco shares last traded at C$69.00, with a volume of 11,917 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Cogeco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$70.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

