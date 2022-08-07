Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $18,350,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,977,320 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $177,306,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 157,148 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.