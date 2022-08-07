Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 286.86% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 1,711,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,124. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
