Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 286.86% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 11.8 %

CHRS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 1,711,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,124. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

