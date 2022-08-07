Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $34.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.1 %

COLB stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after buying an additional 288,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after buying an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

