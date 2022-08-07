Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Comcast worth $924,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

