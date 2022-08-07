Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 22nd

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

