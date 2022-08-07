Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $37.04 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

