Comparing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89% Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

99.8% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for TechTarget and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 0 5 7 0 2.58

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.71%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than TechTarget.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $263.43 million 7.81 $950,000.00 $0.38 183.22 Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.22 $1.22 billion $1.47 34.18

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats TechTarget on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

