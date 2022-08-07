Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Compugen Trading Down 5.8 %
CGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
About Compugen
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
