Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Compugen Trading Down 5.8 %

CGEN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

About Compugen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 251.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 78.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

