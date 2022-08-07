Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million. Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

