ContentBox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,786.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $392,207.99 and $17,786.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007612 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00241575 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

