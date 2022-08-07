Contrasting Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.64) -4.64 Gilead Sciences $27.31 billion 2.81 $6.23 billion $3.28 18.63

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gilead Sciences 1 9 4 0 2.21

Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $72.07, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -104.15% -70.25% Gilead Sciences 15.03% 42.92% 13.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a partnership with Catalent for manufacturing NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; and Merck & Co, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.