Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LSL Property Services and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.45%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and CoreCivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.60 -$51.90 million $0.73 13.12

LSL Property Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic 4.73% 7.30% 2.87%

Summary

CoreCivic beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. in addition, the company offers property management and software development services. It operates a network of 225 owned and 128 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

