Contrasting Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICU Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $247.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.78%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 845.18%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ICU Medical.

This table compares ICU Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 2.68% 7.89% 5.33% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -355.59%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.26 $103.14 million $2.04 88.05 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

