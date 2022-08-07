Contrasting Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group currently has a consensus price target of $79.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Swvl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 16.03% 7.31% 5.76% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Swvl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.94 billion 14.84 $292.56 million $0.84 86.75 Swvl $38.35 million 5.36 -$141.42 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Swvl on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

