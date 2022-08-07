Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.26

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.17). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 18,272 shares.

Coral Products Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.01. The firm has a market cap of £11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,207.70).

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

