Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

