Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion. Corteva also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 537,824 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.