CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $552.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.15 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

