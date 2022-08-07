Counter Press Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Counter Press Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 8th. Counter Press Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CPAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Counter Press Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Counter Press Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

