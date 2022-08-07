Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.55. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.