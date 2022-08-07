Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $5.59 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $519.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

