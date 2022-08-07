Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 2.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.75.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

